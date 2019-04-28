Parker struck out two in a scoreless inning to record his fifth save in a 4-1 win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Parker made quick work of the Orioles, allowing only one ball to be put in play as he nailed down his fifth save of the season. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in his last nine appearances and has a 1.08 ERA with a 8:5 K:BB this season.