Paker pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn his first save of the season in Tuesday's win over Kansas City.

Taylor Rogers got Minnesota's first save of the season, but Rogers gave up a run in 1.2 innings before the Twins took the lead in the 10th. Parker bounced back after giving up a run and taking a loss in his first outing. The Twins closer situation remains unpredictable with Parker, Rogers and likely Trevor May all in the mix for save chances.