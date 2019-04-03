Twins' Blake Parker: Grabs second save
Parker recorded his second save of the season in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Royals, retiring the only batter he faced.
Trevor May did the hard work, firing 1.2 scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth innings, but Parker got the glory by coaxing a weak groundout from Alex Gordon for the final out. Parker seems like Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's top closing option at the moment, but May, Taylor Rogers and potentially even Trevor Hildenberger could all factor into the ninth-inning mix as the season progresses.
