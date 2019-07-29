Parker declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Rochester and elected free agency Monday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Twins retained Parker's rights after he went unclaimed off waivers, but the right-hander's five-plus years of MLB service time allow him to refuse the minor-league assignment. Parker had served as the Twins' closer for a period earlier in the season and notched 10 saves in 11 chances, but his poor underlying numbers (5.35 FIP, 11.5 K-BB%) ultimately resulted in him moving into a low-leverage role before Minnesota cut bait. The 34-year-old seems unlikely to resurface as a meaningful bullpen piece again in 2019, but he at least shouldn't have to wait long to find work elsewhere.

More News
Our Latest Stories