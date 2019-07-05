Parker was placed on the paternity list Friday, wBrandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Parker will step away from the team for a few days to attend the birth of his child. The 34-year-old can spend up the three days on the paternity list and seems likely to rejoin the team after the All-Star break. Kohl Stewart was recalled from Triple-A Rochester to bolster the Twins' bullpen depth.

