Parker walked two and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his ninth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Tigers.

It wasn't the cleanest outing, as Parker walked multiple batters for the first time since April 14 -- also, curiously, against Detroit -- but it was still a nice rebound effort after he blew his first save chance of the year Wednesday. The right-hander remains the top ninth-inning option in the Twins' closer committee, posting nine saves so far to Taylor Rogers' six.