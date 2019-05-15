Parker gave up two hits and a walk over 1.1 scoreless innings while striking out one to record his seventh save of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Angels.

He very nearly blew his first save of the year instead, but Byron Buxton threw out Shohei Ohtani at the plate to end the eighth inning and erase the tying run. Parker now boasts a 1.20 ERA and 11:7 K:BB through 15 innings, and his lack of dominance suggests his stellar ratios are overdue for some regression.