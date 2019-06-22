Parker picked up his 10th save of the season Saturday against the Royals, striking out two in a scoreless 10th inning.

Parker brought the tying run to the plate after hitting Alex Gordon to open the inning, but two strikeouts and a popout finished the game off without incident. Parker's 10 saves give him a one-save advantage over Taylor Rogers for the team lead, though his 4.10 ERA can't compare with Rogers' 2.12 mark.