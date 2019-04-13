Parker saved his third game in a 4-3 win over the Tigers on Saturday, throwing a scoreless inning in which he allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two.

Parker has now converted all three of his save opportunities and has not been scored upon in his last five appearances. The 33-year-old has a 1.80 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a 3:3 K:BB for 2019.