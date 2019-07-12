Twins' Blake Parker: Returns from paternity list
Parker was activated off the paternity list Friday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Parker landed on the paternity list last week and also took advantage of the All-Star break to attend the birth of his child. The 34-year-old split save chances with Taylor Rogers through the first half of the season and that figures to continue out of the break.
