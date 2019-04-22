Twins' Blake Parker: Sidelined with illness
Parker was not available for Sunday's game since he was feeling ill, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Taylor Rogers was used in the ninth inning to record the save with Parker out. It's possible Parker may not have been used if healthy, however, as Rogers has been used in similar save situations this season. It's thought Parker will be available in Minnesota's three-game series in Houston, but his status for Monday isn't clear.
