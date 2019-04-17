Twins' Blayne Enlow: Improves in third start
Enlow gave up two runs (one earned) over six innings with six strikeouts and three walks in Tuesday's win for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He reached 95-96 mph with his fastball, Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.
Enlow had been off to a rough start by allowing seven earned runs over seven innings in his first two starts. Enlow, a 2017 third-round draft pick who received first-round money, had a mediocre full-season debut last year. Despite a 3.26 ERA, he had just a 6.8 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9. However, his increase in velocity is notable if it continues as his fastball before sat in the 89-92 mph range.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...
-
Waivers and Tuesday winners/losers
It's time to overanalyze another Chris Sale start, and Heath Cummings gives you five players...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...