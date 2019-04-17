Enlow gave up two runs (one earned) over six innings with six strikeouts and three walks in Tuesday's win for Low-A Cedar Rapids. He reached 95-96 mph with his fastball, Jeff Johnson of the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

Enlow had been off to a rough start by allowing seven earned runs over seven innings in his first two starts. Enlow, a 2017 third-round draft pick who received first-round money, had a mediocre full-season debut last year. Despite a 3.26 ERA, he had just a 6.8 K/9 and 3.4 BB/9. However, his increase in velocity is notable if it continues as his fastball before sat in the 89-92 mph range.