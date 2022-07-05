Enlow (elbow) has turned in a 4.70 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 35:19 K:BB in 30.2 innings over his nine appearances (seven starts) for Double-A Wichita since returning from the 7-day injured list May 14.

Enlow missed the first month of the 2022 campaign while rehabbing from the Tommy John procedure he required in early June of 2021. Though he made a remarkably quick recovery from surgery, Enlow has perhaps unsurprisingly struggled with his control in his initial outings with Wichita. His 12.8 percent walk rate is his worst mark over his five minor-league seasons.