Enlow was placed on the 7-day DL at Low-A Cedar Rapids with a lower back strain Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Enlow, a third-round draft pick in 2017, had struggled in two starts by allowing five earned runs in nine innings with a 5:4: K:BB. Enlow showed promise in his first professional experience last year giving up just four runs in 20.1 innings in rookie ball.