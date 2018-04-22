Twins' Blayne Enlow: On DL with lower back strain
Enlow was placed on the 7-day DL at Low-A Cedar Rapids with a lower back strain Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Enlow, a third-round draft pick in 2017, had struggled in two starts by allowing five earned runs in nine innings with a 5:4: K:BB. Enlow showed promise in his first professional experience last year giving up just four runs in 20.1 innings in rookie ball.
