Enlow was placed on seven-day injured list at High-A Cedar Rapids with a right elbow strain.
Enlow had been off to a strong start to the season with a 1.84 ERA over three starts with 23 strikeouts in 14.2 innings, so hopefully this is only a minor setback.
