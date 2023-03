Enlow was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Twins on Tuesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Enlow spent almost all of last season with Double-A Wichita, recording a 4.20 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 60 frames. The 23-year-old righty will likely return to Wichita to begin 2023, with a chance to reach Triple-A by the end of the season.