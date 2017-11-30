Twins' Bobby Wilson: Agrees to deal with Twins
Wilson signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Wilson spent the entire 2017 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City in the Dodgers' system after being with three different organizations the year before. With Oklahoma City, the 34-year-old slashed .243/.318/.428 with 11 home runs and 45 RBI in 75 games, and will provide organizational depth for the Twins this upcoming season.
