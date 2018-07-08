Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Wilson recorded his first multi-hit effort of the season and came up big for the Twins with a two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning to take a 5-3 lead. The 35-year-old's .134/.207/.232 slash line in 27 starts won't earn him a bump in playing time, but he should continue to get the occasional nod to give starter Mitch Garver a day off.