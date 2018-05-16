Wilson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Making his fifth start of the year, Wilson blasted his first home run and just his second hit of any kind. With Jason Castro set to undergo knee surgery, Wilson figures to stay on in the big leagues as Mitch Garver's primary backup behind the plate for the foreseeable future.

