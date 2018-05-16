Twins' Bobby Wilson: Hits first home run
Wilson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
Making his fifth start of the year, Wilson blasted his first home run and just his second hit of any kind. With Jason Castro set to undergo knee surgery, Wilson figures to stay on in the big leagues as Mitch Garver's primary backup behind the plate for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...