Wilson exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to heat illness, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Wilson was forced to catch a 30-plus minute inning during the extreme heat and looked a little worse for wear when running the bases the following inning. The 35-year-old went 0-for-1 with two walks and two runs scored prior to leaving the game, and will hopefully be available come Sunday's game.

