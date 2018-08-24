Wilson left Thursday's game against the A's with an apparent lower leg injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Mitch Garver has taken over behind the dish after Wilson appeared to injure his foot or ankle trying to cover first base earlier in the contest. He initially stayed in the game, but was eventually replaced. Wilson should be considered day-to-day heading into the weekend, and if he's held out beyond Thursday, Garver would be the only healthy option for the Twins at catcher.