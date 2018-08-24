Wilson (ankle) was seen using crutches after Friday's game and may require a DL stint, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Wilson suffered the injury Thursday trying to cover first base when he accidentally tripped over a bat. The fact that he was on crutches suggests he'll need at least a couple days before returning to action, but a DL stint is certainly in the realm of possibility. Mitch Garver will take on the bulk of the catching duties as long as Wilson is sidelined.