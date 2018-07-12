Wilson went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Wilson ripped an RBI single to center in the second, then later plated another on a double to left in the fourth. The backstop hasn't been seeing regular playing time and is hitting just .169 in 89 at-bats, but he's been hot of late; over his last three starts, Wilson is 6-for-10 with three doubles and five RBI.