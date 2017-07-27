Kintzler blew his fourth save of the season in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers, allowing an inherited run to score in the eighth inning before giving up the winning run in the ninth.

His final line showed one run on four hits over 1.1 innings, and the outing snapped a string of 12 straight save conversions for Kintzler. His closing job is in little jeopardy but if he continues to struggle into August, Glen Perkins' return from labrum surgery could begin to loom large.