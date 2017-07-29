Kintzler threw a scoreless ninth inning to earn his 28th save in Friday's win at Oakland.

Kintzler bounced back from his fourth blown save of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers. He's converted 13 of his last 14 save chances despite a 5.0 K/9 over that stretch.

