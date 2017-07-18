Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches 26th save Monday
Kintzler struck out one in a perfect inning to nail down his 26th save Monday against the Yankees.
Kintzler was unfazed by pouring rain in this outing, holding down a 4-2 lead with ease. He has gone 12 appearances without allowing an earned run dating back to June 18.
