Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches four-out save
Kintzler pitched 1.1 scoreless innings to record his 27th save of the season during Saturday's win over Detroit.
The Minnesota closer has now tossed 13.1 consecutive scoreless innings through 13 appearances and sports a 2.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 5.3 K/9 for the campaign. Kintzler's fantasy upside is capped because of his lack of strikeouts, but with high-end ratios and a secure ninth-inning gig, he projects to remain a solid asset.
