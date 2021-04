Waddell's contract was selected by the Twins on Wednesday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Waddell started the season on Minnesota's taxi squad after he narrowly missed out on a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. He'll now be added to the 40-man roster after he struck out 15 in 9.1 innings this spring. Brent Rooker (neck) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, while Edwar Colina (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.