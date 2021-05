Waddell was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Waddell has spent a pair of brief stints on the Twins' roster this season but has failed to impress. He's allowed five earned runs on 10 hits in four innings of work, walking three while striking out just one. His absence clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the Twins to select the contract of Trevor Larnach, who's set to make his big-league debut.