The Twins assigned Waddell to their taxi squad Monday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Waddell narrowly missed out on making the Twins' Opening Day bullpen, as he and Derek Law were finalists for the remaining spot that ultimately went to Caleb Thielbar. The Twins' decision to include Waddell on the taxi squad is a decent consolation prize, since he's now seemingly positioned as the next man up for a promotion should Minnesota require another pitcher at any point during its season-opening six-game road trip. The 26-year-old lefty looked dominant in spring training, holding opposing hitters to a .188 average while striking out 15 in 9.1 innings.