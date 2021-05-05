Waddell (0-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rangers. He gave up three runs (two earned) on three hits across two-thirds of an inning.

Waddell entered the game in the top of the 10th inning after Taylor Rogers blew the save while holding a two-run lead, but he was even worst -- he couldn't even pitch the entire inning before leaving the mound. Waddell has been woeful since returning to the big-league roster on May 3, as he has given up six runs (five earned) across two appearances (one inning pitched).