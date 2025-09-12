Winokur slashed .226/.304/.388 with 17 home runs, 26 steals, an 8.3 percent walk rate and a 24.8 percent strikeout rate in 122 games for High-A Cedar Rapids.

Winokur split his age-20 season between shortstop and center field, which highlights his athleticism and upside. His slash line doesn't jump off the page, but he was almost a league average hitter (97 wRC+) despite being young for the level and getting bad luck on balls in play (.275 BABIP). The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Winokur cut his strikeout rate from 28 percent at Single-A in 2024 while producing an identical walk rate against better competition. Winokur is still a free swinger and refinement will be needed in the coming years, but he retains monster power potential and has stolen 49 bases over the past two years. Even after a full year in the Midwest League, Winokur will head to the Arizona Fall League to cap his 2025 season.