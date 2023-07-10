The Twins have selected Winokur with the 82nd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

An 18-year-old prep outfielder from California, Winokur has a sturdy build (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) and uses his big frame and long levers to generate easy power. Winokur has also graded out as a plus runner and boasts a strong throwing arm, offering hope that he can eventually stick in left or right field long term rather than being limited to first base. Winokur's toolsy skill set makes him an intriguing name to monitor early on during his minor-league career, even though any potential MLB debut will likely be a few years down the road.