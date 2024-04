Headrick (forearm) was moved to the 60-day injured list at Triple-A, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It's just going to take some time to build back up, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said.

Headrick was in the running for one of the Twins' final bullpen spots but began the season at Triple-A. He suffered the injury April 8. He had given up two runs in seven innings before he was hurt.