site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-brent-headrick-optioned-to-triple-a-870160 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Brent Headrick: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Headrick was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul by the Twins on Thursday.
Headrick was needed for five innings of relief Wednesday, so he wasn't going to be available for a few days. The Twins have not announced a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read