Headrick is expected to be called up from Triple-A before Saturday's game against Detroit, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Headrick will likely be used in Saturday's bullpen game. While he has just a 4.23 ERA at Triple-A, he has a strong 10.6 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9. He may stick around as a middle reliever after Saturday's game since he had success in his first trip to the majors in May (3.24 ERA with a 13.0 K/9).