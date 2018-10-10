Rooker is sidelined from the Arizona Fall League while recovering from a sprained ankle, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

Per Mayo, the Twins are taking a "wait and see approach" to Rooker's setback in order to make sure not to rush him back into live action. The first baseman played in 130 games with Double-A Chattanooga this past season, slashing .254/.333/.465 with 22 home runs, 79 RBI and six stolen bases.