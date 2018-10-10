Twins' Brent Rooker: Dealing with ankle sprain
Rooker is sidelined from the Arizona Fall League while recovering from a sprained ankle, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Per Mayo, the Twins are taking a "wait and see approach" to Rooker's setback in order to make sure not to rush him back into live action. The first baseman played in 130 games with Double-A Chattanooga this past season, slashing .254/.333/.465 with 22 home runs, 79 RBI and six stolen bases.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...