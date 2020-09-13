Rooker left Saturday's game against the Indians in the fourth inning with a right forearm injury after being hit by a pitch, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rooker got hit near his right elbow and was able to walk toward first base but later left the game. Jake Cave replaced him in right field.
