Rooker went 2-for-4 with two home runs Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga. He's hitting .265/318/.495 with 13 home runs in 71 games.

Rooker continues to display impressive power but he still has a problematic 28.5 percent strikeout rate and a walk rate that has declined to seven percent at Double-A. His age (23) also would appear to cap the upside of the 2017 1st-round draft pick. Despite those flaws, he continues to produce at each level.