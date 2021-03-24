Rooker is in the mix to start in left field after Alex Kirilloff was sent to the minors, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Rooker started in right field in Tuesday's spring training loss to Pittsburgh and went 0-for-3. He's hitting .320 (8-for-25) with a home run this spring.

The Twins haven't indicated their plans but a platoon of Jake Cave and Rookier, with Luis Arraez also getting some starts, seems like the most likely outcome until Kirilloff is recalled for everyday duty. Rooker will likely be in the mix given his strong spring, showing he's healthy after his 2020 season ended in mid-September due to a fractured right forearm that required surgery, and given he's one of the few right-handed bats among the outfielders likely to make the final roster.