Rooker was invited to the Twins' major-league spring training Monday.

Rooker advanced to the Triple-A level in 2019 but missed most of the second half of the season with a groin injury as he appeared in just 65 games for Triple-A Rochester. Over those 65 games, the 25-year-old hit .281/.398/.535 with 14 home runs. He'll get the chance to develop with the major-league coaching staff during spring training and could appear in the majors at some point in 2020.

