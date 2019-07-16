Rooker was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuedsay due to a right groin contusion, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rooker is slashing .281/.398/.535 with 14 homers and 47 RBI over 65 games this season with Triple-A Rochester but will be held out for at least the next seven days while on the mend.

