Rooker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run during a 6-4 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

After sitting on the bench during a 7-3 win by the Twins in the matinee, Rooker took over for Jake Cave in right field during the nightcap and launched his first career homer off Daniel Ponce de Leon in the second inning to briefly give Minnesota a lead. Rooker hasn't look out of place since his promotion, slashing .278/.316/.500 through his first six MLB games with five RBI.