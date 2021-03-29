Rooker was optioned to Minnesota's alternate training site, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
This is a surprise since Rooker appeared set to platoon in right field after the Twins sent Alex Kirilloff to the minors to begin the season. Rooker hit .243 (19-for-80) with three home runs this spring. He showed he's healthy after his 2020 season ended in mid-September due to a fractured right forearm that required surgery. He'll likely be called up sooner rather than later, but his window to win regular playing time may close quickly if the Twins call up Alex Kirilloff ahead of him. With Rooker sent to the minors, Kyle Garlick will likely begin the season in a platoon with Jake Cave in left field, with Luis Arraez also getting starts as well.