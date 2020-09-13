Rooker will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering a fractured right forearm Saturday against the Indians, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
The 25-year-old sustained a displaced fracture of his right forearm when he was hit by a pitch during Saturday's contest, an injury which will be addressed via surgery. Rooker joined the Twins last week and went 6-for-19 with one home run, two doubles, four runs and five RBIs over seven games in his first taste of major-league ball.
More News
-
Twins' Brent Rooker: Exits with forearm injury•
-
Twins' Brent Rooker: Launches first career homer•
-
Twins' Brent Rooker: Takes advantage of opportunity•
-
Twins' Brent Rooker: Contract selected by Twins•
-
Twins' Brent Rooker: Included in 60-man player pool•
-
Twins' Brent Rooker: Strong showing in big-league ST•