Rooker will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering a fractured right forearm Saturday against the Indians, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old sustained a displaced fracture of his right forearm when he was hit by a pitch during Saturday's contest, an injury which will be addressed via surgery. Rooker joined the Twins last week and went 6-for-19 with one home run, two doubles, four runs and five RBIs over seven games in his first taste of major-league ball.