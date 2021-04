Rooker was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a cervical strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Rooker was slated to start in left field against the Tigers on Wednesday, but he's apparently dealing with a neck injury that will force him to miss at least 10 days. Left-hander Brandon Waddell's contract was selected by Minnesota in a corresponding move. It's not yet clear when Rooker will be able to return.