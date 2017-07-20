Rooker has been promoted to High-A Fort Myers after hitting .282 with seven home runs and a .952 OPS in 22 games at Elizabethton in the rookie Appalachian League.

The the 35th overall pick in the 2017 first-year player draft was a bit old for rookie ball as a former college player, but he performed well. He'll get a better test at High-A.

