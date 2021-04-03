Rooker was recalled from Minnesota's alternate training site, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rooker lost out to Kyle Garlick for the final reserve outfielder spot in spring training, but he could figured into the mix in left field with Josh Donaldson on the injured list with a hamstring injury. Luis Arraez is starting at third base Saturday with Jake Cave in left field. It's possible Rooker could get starts in left field or at first base and even platoon with Cave if he gets hot, but he could also quickly return to the minors when Donaldson is ready to return.