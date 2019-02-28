Twins' Brent Rooker: Shows off power stroke
Rooker went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Rooker homered in his only at-bat Wednesday, taking Cole Irvin deep in the seventh inning to put the Twins up for good. The power has always been there for the 24-year-old, as evidenced by his 40 homers across three levels over the past two seasons, but he'll need to cut down on his strikeouts -- he has three in six at-bats this spring -- if he wants to make it to the majors anytime soon.
