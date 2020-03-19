Twins' Brent Rooker: Strong showing in big-league ST
Rooker hit .286/.400/.333 with zero home runs and a 6:3 K:BB in 25 plate appearances with the big club this spring.
While Rooker may be able to hold his own at the plate against big-league pitching, albeit with plenty of strikeouts (34.7 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A), his defensive limitations and the Twins' impressive depth make it tough to envision a path to significant playing time. He is a poor defender, already confined to first base, left field and designated hitter, and the Twins are not lacking for quality options at those positions. For instance, Alex Kirilloff is a quality defender at first base and the outfield corners and his bat is close to ready, while Trevor Larnach's bat is not far behind and he is also confined to left field and DH. Rooker will not have to be added to the 40-man roster until next offseason.
